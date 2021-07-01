Yet Los Angeles public health officials just scared off business travelers, conference organizers, tourists and others looking to get back to normal in the United States’ second largest city. What these officials are ignoring from their scientific calculus is that the No. 1 driver of health status in the United States has always been economic status. By sinking more businesses already on the brink of collapse, they are moving more Americans into poverty and worsening health outcomes, especially for mental health. The signs of this damage are already evident but will be described better in future studies that look back at the toll of excessive restrictions. Let’s stop making policy decisions based on outlier hypotheses that the delta variant will evade immunity when it has not.