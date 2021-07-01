For too long, the tyranny of false objectivity has been employed to erase and discredit the work of journalists from marginalized communities and reinforce narratives that make white power structures more comfortable. Wells faced it more than a century ago, and we continue to face it today. Wells was reviled in the press for her work to stop the lynching of Black people. The New York Times itself waged war on her, once calling her a “slanderous, nasty-minded mulattress.” Fast forward to last year’s #BlackLivesMatter protests; Black journalists can still be punished by White institutions for expressing their views about the racism that affects their communities.