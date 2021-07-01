As of May, there were still more than 1 million fewer state and local government employees than there had been pre-pandemic, even though revenue held up pretty well. It’s possible that states were overly cautious in their budgeting, given their experience in the last downturn. Social-distancing measures and virtual schooling also likely contributed to many of the layoffs, as Brookings Institution fellow Louise Sheiner points out. Hopefully, when campuses reopen in the fall, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others will be rehired.