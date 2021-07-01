Deference to bipartisanship and tradition. Biden was, in my view, overly excited about getting GOP support for his infrastructure proposal — a bill isn’t inherently better or necessarily more popular with the public because a handful of GOP lawmakers support it. He also isn’t pushing ideas such as major reforms to the federal judiciary that are important and necessary, nor is he using his executive authority as much as he could. I worry this is because a longtime Washington insider such as Biden is invested in cutting deals with his one-time colleagues on Capitol Hill instead of advancing partisan legislation or executive policies. But an alternative explanation is that Biden is constrained by a federal judiciary full of conservatives who are likely to strike down his executive actions and that his focus on bipartisanship is really designed to woo centrist Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.). It is just too soon to tell whether Biden himself is too cautious and incremental, or whether he is being forced into that posture at times.