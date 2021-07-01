Right now, this is especially needed when it comes to labor policy. To be clear: The right for American private sector workers to organize into collective-bargaining units is a critically important one in our economy and society. So, too, are the rights of workers to freedom of choice and privacy when determining whether to support union-organizing efforts. And here in Virginia, the right of workers to opt out of paying for union activities they may not support or have voted for has also been enshrined into law.