That was also my goal when I served as speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. And although we had our civil disagreements about how to get there at times, I know it was then-Gov. Mark R. Warner’s (D) goal, too.
It is why I believe Warner is right to withhold his co-sponsorship of the federal Protecting the Right to Organize Act — known as the Pro Act — passed by the House of Representatives. It’s a principled decision and good for Virginia’s workers and economy.
As written, the Pro Act does not achieve the goals of protecting workers’ rights but rather infringes upon them — with massive potential negative impacts for our economy. In the process, it would complicate matters for workers and local employers, undermining vital opportunities that could help Virginia communities recover from the pandemic and stifle growth as we look to the future.
Over the years, I’ve learned a thing or two about what it takes to make good policy. Sometimes, it means going against the political grain to achieve what is the best, more beneficial outcome for all Virginians.
Right now, this is especially needed when it comes to labor policy. To be clear: The right for American private sector workers to organize into collective-bargaining units is a critically important one in our economy and society. So, too, are the rights of workers to freedom of choice and privacy when determining whether to support union-organizing efforts. And here in Virginia, the right of workers to opt out of paying for union activities they may not support or have voted for has also been enshrined into law.
That is what makes the Senate version of the Pro Act particularly problematic. It would infringe on these rights while making it harder for Virginia employers to grow their workforce and drive economic development in local communities. Moreover, it would undermine opportunities in the growing “gig” economy that has become an important source of income for thousands of Virginians.
Fortunately for Virginia workers, employers and our economic recovery, Warner has been one of the few Democratic senators who has not to co-sponsored this piece of legislation. Having worked with the senator many times when he served as governor of Virginia, I am hopeful he will maintain his position, and I’m confident he can help steer us toward a more bipartisan, equitable solution that will benefit Virginia workers and local businesses alike.
The truth is that when given a free choice, workers often choose not to unionize. This has been the case at facilities operated by Amazon, Volkswagen and Boeing, where workers had the opportunity to organize a union but chose in a secret ballot not to do so. The Pro Act would take away exactly these kinds of choices for workers.
Additionally, workers would be required to vote in union-organizing elections by signing a card in front of their fellow employees, their employers and union officials. This is a far cry from voting by secret ballot — the way nearly all other elections in our democracy are held — that has always been a worker’s right. This particular provision seems designed solely to increase the rate of unionization at the cost of a worker’s freedom of choice.
Under the Pro Act, many workers in the thriving gig economy could lose their independent contractor status and the flexibility that comes with it. The bill would impose provisions that were overturned by California voters last fall — suggesting the legislation is very much outside the mainstream of public thinking. That means no longer being able to set their own hours, determine what work they want to do and choose where and when they want to do it. Virginians should be embracing new flexible employment opportunities, not limiting them.
Warner’s reluctance to support legislation reducing workplace freedom should be encouraged by employers and employees alike.