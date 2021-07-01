At least McCarthy did vote, along with 67 other Republicans, to remove the statues. But the next day he joined all but two of his GOP colleagues in voting against a special committee to investigate Jan. 6. It makes you think that one of McCarthy’s objections to impeaching Trump — "No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held” — may not have been entirely sincere. This is, after all, the second time that he and most House Republicans have voted against investigating the attack on the Capitol.