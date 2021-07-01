To be sure, ours is far from the only state encouraging and incentivizing solar’s ascent. SEIA underscores that the technology “accounted for 43 percent of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S. in 2020, representing solar’s largest ever share of new generating capacity and ranking first among all technologies for the second year in a row.” But as the state home to more nationally significant battle sites than any other — just one share of a wealth of historic and cultural resources dating back more than 400 years, treasured by residents and visitors alike — Virginia inspires a particular vigilance on the part of the preservation community.