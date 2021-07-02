Perhaps Australians and their governments have simply been a victim of their own success; the country’s death rate — at less than 4 per 100,000 — is still among the lowest in the world. Australians have also felt protected in what some have called “the new hermit kingdom." Its policy of closed borders and mandatory hotel quarantine for returning citizens has left 34,000 Australians still queuing for the right to come home, in what some see as an abrogation of their rights as citizens. Those gates were closed even tighter late this week, with Morrison announcing a 50 percent reduction in overseas arrivals. These factors may also be adding to vaccine hesitancy; the fear of side-effects rises in importance when the risk of contracting the disease is so low.