What you need to know about the war in Afghanistan

Latest: The fight between Afghan troops and the Taliban has entered a more brutal phase as a reduction in U.S. airstrikes has shifted combat to the ground.

A Taliban massacre of 23 elite Afghan commandos unleashed fear that even the nation’s most skilled defenders would be undercut by poor military leadership and the departure of U.S. troops, who have begun a full withdrawal.

More related stories:

A timeline of the U.S. war in Afghanistan

As the U.S. departs Afghanistan, will the old Taliban reemerge?

The war in Afghanistan: Promises to win, but no vision for victory

How 20 years of conflict have reshaped Afghanistan’s capital and life in it

U.S. to resume processing thousands of stalled visas for Afghans who aided Americans

How life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan has changed — and how it hasn’t

Show More