“Ernest Chrappah, director of the DCRA [D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs], said his staff is examining building permits and whether any complaints had been made against the contractors or construction company,” The Post reported in a July 1 story about the collapse of a five-story building on Kennedy Street NW during a thunderstorm earlier in the day. The site, which I visited that afternoon, was startling, with multiple floors collapsed into piles of rubble. A search dog had located a construction worker who had been stuck under three stories of debris for more than an hour. Four others were injured.