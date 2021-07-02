Since his death, my younger children have been struggling in their schools and at home. Their behavior changed; they were depressed, feeling as if they were in a dark place of no love and no support, wishing for the kinds of deep connections to their community and schools to which they were accustomed. Some of my children were already struggling with depression, attention-deficit disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, suicidal thoughts, anger and sleeping problems because of where we lived and the things we experienced in our neighborhood. I struggle, too.
When my boys lost their brother, they did not know what to do except act out. I discovered them trying to harm themselves and close themselves in dark spaces such as closets, feeling as if no one could help them or understand. It was gut-wrenching as a parent.
Many of those challenges could have been prevented earlier if families were provided better connections to mental health supports in our community and schools. It has been difficult for me because no matter how much I love my children and want to fix everything for them, I cannot fix something I did not break. I know that children need professionals to talk to besides the parents in the home, to help kids find their way out of those dark spaces.
Without mental health supports, kids can fall behind in school, become angry and give up. We want our children to be successful and be able to talk to us as parents, but we cannot do it alone.
I believe our elected officials can help make that happen by making sure the budget meets this need for students and families. Reentering those school doors in the fall will be difficult for so many. Shootings throughout the city have taken too many of our young loved ones, and the pandemic took many of our elders. Families faced job loss. The burdens of this past year weigh heavily on our youths.
As a mother, I urge the D.C. Council to fully fund the expansion of the school-based mental health program using community-based organizations to all public schools by right-sizing the grants at an additional cost of approximately $10,000 per school. For the more than 160 schools already participating in the programs, right-sizing the grants will cost an additional $1.5 million. For the schools that do not yet have a clinician, it will cost about $841,000 on top of what the Department of Behavioral Health has already budgeted for the expansion.
To truly protect our kids from the of the pandemic, the D.C. Council must invest more funding for all our students and schools, fully expand our school-based mental health program and ensure students who have experienced hardship because of the pandemic get additional support.