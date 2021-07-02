The document in question was finalized in October 2002. For a year leading up to its creation, Rumsfeld as defense secretary had led with an iron hand the planning for an invasion of Iraq. Some of those close to Rumsfeld believed he was not as passionate about deposing the dictator Saddam Hussein as was his friend Cheney. However, a skillful bureaucrat knows better than to swim against the tide, and instead to use the tide to power his own causes.