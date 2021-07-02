Those were some pretty impressive pelts he tacked to his barn, and they marked Rumsfeld as a masterful and dangerous Washington player. As an epitaph, however, “Wizard of Wet Work” leaves something to be desired. The nation builds no monuments to pointless power grabs. Ambition for its own sake, without meaning or purpose, decays like the half-life of neon, gone within moments after its source.
On a personal level, Rumsfeld was a man of great energy, capable of magnetic charm and apparently quite devoted to his family, starting with his wife of more than 60 years, Joyce. And he will merit a footnote, at least, in Washington’s bureaucratic history as the author of a matchless example of what is known as the “CYA memo,” a genre of writing designed to protect the author’s personal posterior should events turn out badly for the people involved.
The document in question was finalized in October 2002. For a year leading up to its creation, Rumsfeld as defense secretary had led with an iron hand the planning for an invasion of Iraq. Some of those close to Rumsfeld believed he was not as passionate about deposing the dictator Saddam Hussein as was his friend Cheney. However, a skillful bureaucrat knows better than to swim against the tide, and instead to use the tide to power his own causes.
Rumsfeld’s cause was an idea that wars of the future should be swift, light and cheap. He used his position in 2002 to create a plan for the Iraq War that would apply precisely enough force, in rapid coordination, to topple Hussein and get the heck out. When emissaries from Powell’s State Department tried to join the planning to discuss postwar Iraq, Rumsfeld literally barred them from the Pentagon.
Thus, no plans were made for Iraq’s postwar government, or for the humanitarian needs of the Iraqi people, or for the religious and cultural instability of Iraq, etc., etc., etc. Rumsfeld’s war plan covered everything from A to B, ignoring the tragedy that could be written with the rest of the alphabet.
Rumsfeld delivered his plan of attack to the desk of President George W. Bush, who had by then received congressional authority to make war on Hussein if he chose. The choice was a formality by then. The train was ready to roll out of the station, underprepared and undersupplied, toward its date with ignominy.
That’s when the great infighter composed his masterpiece of rump covering. Dated Oct. 15, 2002, the classified memo contained more than two dozen bullet points cataloguing all the things that could go wrong. The audience for the memo was supposedly Bush but, of course, Rumsfeld knew the president’s mind was essentially made up.
The real audience was soon apparent. With alacrity, Rumsfeld’s secret document began turning up in the press, first as a leak to the New York Times and later in more complete form as the man’s self-defense in a history of the war planning by journalist Bob Woodward. When I interviewed Rumsfeld two disastrous years into the war, his memo was nearly the first thing out of his mouth, with the implication clearly being: Don’t blame me, I told them this could go badly.
We can’t know for certain whether a wiser architect could have designed a successful plan — not just for kicking over anthills in Iraq and Afghanistan, but for building something safer and more stable in their places. The past 20 years have taught us in many ways, abroad and at home, that free, prosperous and tolerant societies are more rare and fragile than we had imagined. It’s not just a matter of opening a McDonald’s in Baghdad or Kabul.
We know only that Rumsfeld’s short, cheap wars have turned out to be the United States’ longest wars, very costly wars, often embarrassing wars, mostly failed wars, unworthy of the brave men and women who have waged them. No one was better at seizing the wheel of power than Donald Rumsfeld; unfortunately, his compass was lacking, and he pointed us over a cliff.
