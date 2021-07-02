Ethiopia declared a unilateral cease-fire in Tigray after its troops suffered battlefield reversals. But rather than easing the suffering, the declaration has led to a severe backslide in already strangled access. Bruised after Tigray forces retook their regional capital Monday, Ethiopia’s government has slashed transport: no commercial flights can get in or out, and land routes are blocked. Now, soldiers obliterate inroads, too. The Tekeze bridge, a key supply route into Tigray, was destroyed this week by regional Amhara forces aiding federal soldiers, who looted U.N. and other humanitarian offices during their retreat.
How food might get in now is a dire puzzle of federal design. This week, the U.S. Agency for International Development estimated that a staggering 900,000 Tigrayans are experiencing famine conditions, with millions more on the brink. Meanwhile, aid groups plead for trucks of food and medical supplies to be allowed in instead of being turned around at federal checkpoints maddeningly close to their intended recipients. Those on the ground operate in the dark: Communications and power have been cut. Ethiopia’s decision to freeze banking in the region means Tigrayans of all classes are in danger.
How can a country claim to have laid down its arms when it continues to weaponize starvation?
The regime put forward a humanitarian pretext for the cease-fire, saying it would allow time for the harvest before September. But federal and allied Eritrean forces have brutalized Tigray’s farms — burning fields, stealing seeds, looting tools and slaughtering livestock, according to the United Nations, demolishing Tigray’s capacity to feed itself. And planting season already has passed in most of the region. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s government has already recanted its pledge to hold off until September, saying its military could reenter Tigray’s capital within weeks.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised a quick and surgical war when he launched it last fall. But it has created a humanitarian catastrophe. Letters smuggled out from Tigray’s most cut-off areas report people already starving to death. The situation threatens to repeat the infamous famine of 1984, during which 1 million Ethiopians (mostly Tigrayans) died as conflict similarly kept aid from those it could have saved. Eventually, food made it into Tigray, sustaining both malnourished civilians and fighters allied against Ethiopia’s regime at the time, which they eventually overthrew. In a chilling interview this week, Mr. Abiy said he would not make the same mistake.
Those suffering behind the barriers Ethiopia has erected need the United States and foreign powers to keep pressing, with teeth, for unfettered humanitarian access. If the Ethiopian government continues to refuse, air dropping food and medicine and working with neighboring Sudan to abate starvation must be considered. Every day of delay will cost lives.
Read more: