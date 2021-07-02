What Ellis does, though, is remind us specifically of those times and the ideas they unleashed. In “The Cause,” Ellis reacquaints us with the enormous sacrifices made by the first citizens to secure independence and with it the implicit promise of the Declaration of Independence — that all humans are created equal — and reminds us of the collective genius and courage of the day. He also renders judgments, many of them surprising, of the events of 1773 through 1783.
The “most perilous” moment in the early days of the country? It was when George Washington’s officers gathered to perhaps launch a coup at Newburgh, N.Y., only to have Washington surprise them with a personal appearance and a speech full of dramatic measure. At one moment, Washington hesitated, drew out his reading glasses that only his closest aides had seen him use, and said to the 550 military men, some close to mutiny, “Gentlemen, you will permit me to put on my spectacles, for I have not only grown gray but almost blind in service to my country.”
“Several officers wept openly,” Ellis writes, a glimpsing for the first time of some tiny sign of human frailty in their leader.
The “most lopsided triumph in the history of American statecraft?” The Treaty of Paris of 1783, the first mover of which was the often forgotten John Jay and the co-conspirators Franklin and John Adams, the trio that Congress thought first to accuse of treason for disobeying their explicit instructions but which later came to understand that genius can put aside orders when confronted with an opportunity that could not be missed. Jay proposed, and Franklin and Adams agreed, to ignore their explicit orders, and then bypassed the French and went directly to the British to win a western boundary of the Mississippi River for the new nation, a vast expansion of many patriots’ dreams back home.
The “most consequential battle in American history” is Yorktown, for there could be no Gettysburg or Normandy without it first having been won; and it would have been lost without a string of lucky and unlikely breaks that fell on the American and French side of the ledger.
The title “America’s most legendary warrior” is a harder call, but in Ellis's view belongs to Daniel Morgan, who led the Virginia Rifles, while Nathanael Greene is described as Washington’s “most trusted lieutenant and most battle-tested general.” Both feature prominently in the closing campaign of the long war. “We fight,” Greene declared, “get beat and rise to fight again.”
Most timely of all, though, is Ellis's thorough treatment of both Washington and Jefferson’s views of, and shame for, the enslavement of people. That both men profited from this evil institution is well known; less well understood is their steady evolution, brought about by the war itself, toward the view that the institution was incompatible with “The Cause.” Ellis is no apologist, but he is a chronicler of the entire revolution, its best aspirations, its worst contradictions and its ongoing dilemmas. On the Fourth, it is important to recall it all.
Read more: