So what’s going on? Some have blamed generous unemployment benefits — and it’s reasonable to believe that bigger weekly checks could be causing at least some workers to delay returning to jobs. But benefits are unlikely to be behind labor-force dropouts because, technically, to receive jobless benefits you have to still be in the labor force (i.e., you must attest that you’re actively looking for work). Plus, even in the states that have already ended federal supplemental benefits, job search activity doesn’t seem to be rising so far.