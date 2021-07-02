How many people outside of Washington know it as our national library or know that its mission has long been not to just serve Congress? As Carla Hayden, the current librarian of Congress, has stated, “It is the de facto national library.” She envisions it “as a place where we connect with those individuals outside the limits of Washington.”
The name “Library of Congress” does not reflect its larger mission and the contribution of the American people and our nation to the world’s greatest library. The library is funded almost entirely by taxpayers — $719 million a year with a staff of 3,443. But its current branding as the “Library of Congress” limits its identity and recognition as our national library. In fact, a Library of Congress visitors orientation video repeatedly states that: “This is your library.” It is our library and that of Congress.
A name change would immediately increase its visibility and reception to a much larger audience of students and scholars across all facets of education. As the “National Library” and not only “of Congress,” it would shed its political connotation that may be limiting its current usage. It would be perceived as a proven, trusted, independent, professional and nonpartisan resource. Librarians and all Americans would agree. Almost all countries throughout the world use “national” for their nation’s libraries.
Historically many have fostered the national library vision. In many publications, John Cole, the current historian of the Library of Congress, has celebrated it as “America’s national library.” Writers Blaine Marshall and Alexander Hovan note that Ainsworth Spofford, librarian from 1864 to 1897, “transformed the library from a legislative to one that served the American public.” Cole said the Jefferson Building “was built specifically to serve as the American national library” and was “designed and executed solely by American art and American labor.”
In 1845, Sen. Rufus Choate, chairman of the Joint Library Committee, and Charles Jewett, the foremost librarian of his day, advocated for a national library. Educator Francis Lieber donated books in 1870 inscribed: “To the National Library. It is not the official name, but I take the liberty. It is the name you have come to. Library of Congress was good enough in Jeffersonian times, but it is not now after the war and for our current age.”
In 1901, librarian Herbert Putnam said, “If there is any way in which our National Library may ‘reach out’ from Washington, it should reach out.” President Theodore Roosevelt called it: “The one national library of the United States.”
The Library of Congress Planning Committee of 1947 recommended that “the actual status of the Library of Congress as the National Library should be officially recognized in its name.” Cole mentions that the 1975 National Commission on Libraries and Information Sciences “states its belief that the Library of Congress should be designated as the US National Library.”
It is fitting to change the name of the Library of Congress to project its role as the national library of the American people. The new name would be nonpartisan and politically popular. How about: the National Library of Congress?