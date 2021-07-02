The name “Library of Congress” does not reflect its larger mission and the contribution of the American people and our nation to the world’s greatest library. The library is funded almost entirely by taxpayers — $719 million a year with a staff of 3,443. But its current branding as the “Library of Congress” limits its identity and recognition as our national library. In fact, a Library of Congress visitors orientation video repeatedly states that: “This is your library.” It is our library and that of Congress.