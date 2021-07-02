The program, in which any Maryland resident can sign up to receive periodic calls from 211 crisis counselors, is believed to be the first of its kind in the country. It came about because state Sen. Craig J. Zucker (D-Montgomery) was “shaken to the core” by Tommy Raskin’s death and saw a chance to do something to help others struggling with mental health problems. He teamed with state Sen. Malcolm L. Augustine (D-Prince George’s) and Del. Bonnie L. Cullison (D-Montgomery), and they consulted with mental health experts to devise the program. It is patterned after the state’s wellness check-ins for senior citizens. Even before the program became operational on Thursday, more than 200 Marylanders had signed up. Stresses from the covid-19 pandemic underscore the need for mental health support, but even as restrictions ease, the services will be needed and of value.