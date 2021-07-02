The county admitted that all of the Lindbergh Park storm water drained into the development’s storm-water ponds yet denied the credits to most of the owners and granted only partial credits to the five owners on whose properties the ponds were located. The county argued that, because the development’s ponds for handling runoff were not physically located on each of the 28 individual properties, the 28 owners were not entitled to WQPC credits. The judge chastised the county and asked questions designed to point out the ridiculous position the county was taking, such as “How does the water get to the ponds, then?” and “So you are arguing that each property owner should construct its own pond in order to get credit?”