New York’s mayoral primary race — among the most important in recent history — was thrown into chaos Tuesday when the board posted a preliminary tally of voters’ preferences in the June 22 Democratic primary under the city’s new ranked-choice voting system but within hours sent out a cryptic tweet citing a “discrepancy” in the report. Eric Adams, whose significant lead in first-choice voting shrank considerably under the new tally, had immediately raised questions. The board later that night acknowledged it had included about 135,000 dummy votes, sample ballot images it failed to remove from the system after testing its ranked-choice voting software. The board apologized, asked for patience and said it had taken immediate steps “to ensure the most accurate up to date results are reported.”
But this long-dysfunctional board is no longer entitled to be given one more chance. The state of New York is unique in having local elections boards whose staffers are chosen almost entirely by political power brokers from both parties, and New York City’s board is a case study of what happens when party loyalists, friends and relatives are appointed to plum positions and never held accountable for the results. The board has resisted efforts for reform, including an offer of $20 million in 2016 from Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to enact changes, and so it should have come as no surprise that it was so ill-equipped — including rebuffing offers of specialized help from the supplier of the software — to usher in the ranked-choice voting that other cities have implemented with no problems. Ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to list candidates by preference on their ballot and which New York City voters overwhelmingly decided to adopt, should not become collateral damage of the board’s incompetence.
It remains to be seen who will be declared the winner of New York’s Democratic primary. Absentee ballots, which could prove to be decisive, have yet to be counted. It is important that there be confidence in the outcome, and so whatever steps are needed — Mr. de Blasio suggested a recanvass — should be taken to ensure there are no more mistakes. Then state leaders should finally show some leadership, overhaul the elections board and bring elections in New York into the 21st century.
