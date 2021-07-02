But this long-dysfunctional board is no longer entitled to be given one more chance. The state of New York is unique in having local elections boards whose staffers are chosen almost entirely by political power brokers from both parties, and New York City’s board is a case study of what happens when party loyalists, friends and relatives are appointed to plum positions and never held accountable for the results. The board has resisted efforts for reform, including an offer of $20 million in 2016 from Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to enact changes, and so it should have come as no surprise that it was so ill-equipped — including rebuffing offers of specialized help from the supplier of the software — to usher in the ranked-choice voting that other cities have implemented with no problems. Ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to list candidates by preference on their ballot and which New York City voters overwhelmingly decided to adopt, should not become collateral damage of the board’s incompetence.