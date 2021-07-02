The Trump camp will certainly claim in court that no prosecutor would bring these charges against any other defendant, that it is not always clear that many fringe benefits count as legally taxable income, and that any failure to pay would usually be handled in civil proceedings — without criminal charges. “This is not justice,” the company said Thursday, “this is politics.” Even observers with less bias might deem the alleged scheme galling but far from the crime of the century. After litigating up to the Supreme Court to obtain Mr. Trump’s private financial information, and after a massive investment of government resources in a joint city-state investigation, was this all?
But the alleged behavior was hardly run-of-the-mill, and clearly went beyond bookkeeping mistakes. Prosecutors said they found ample evidence not only that Trump officials knew what they were doing was wrong, but that they went to great lengths to try to cover it up. They alleged that Mr. Weisselberg instructed another Trump Organization official to erase a notation indicating that tuition payments for Mr. Weisselberg’s grandchildren were “per Allen Weisselberg.” Mr. Trump’s business allegedly maintained two sets of books — internal ledgers that recorded the compensation Trump executives received and the numbers that the business showed the government. The apparent brazenness and arrogance is extraordinary.
Prosecutors also hinted that other shoes might drop. Though Mr. Trump himself was not charged, they noted that the former president personally signed many of the checks in question. They alleged that others in the Trump Organization were in on the scheme and, raising the prospect that other forms of alleged financial fraud may be uncovered, noted that their investigation is ongoing. An extensive New York Times analysis of Mr. Trump’s financial history suggested last year that the former president may have done much more than allegedly offer his executives under-the-table fringe benefits. Prosecutors had previously indicated that they were examining election-year hush money payments and conflicting claims that Mr. Trump may have made to lenders and the government about his properties and other tax charges.
Mr. Vance and Ms. James no doubt recognize the challenge of pursuing Mr. Trump, with a large section of the country sure that the former president is a criminal, and another swath equally convinced that no prosecution of him could be fair. We trust that, once they have revealed all they know, it will become clear that these charges are consistent with a fair application of the law.
