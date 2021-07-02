Prosecutors also hinted that other shoes might drop. Though Mr. Trump himself was not charged, they noted that the former president personally signed many of the checks in question. They alleged that others in the Trump Organization were in on the scheme and, raising the prospect that other forms of alleged financial fraud may be uncovered, noted that their investigation is ongoing. An extensive New York Times analysis of Mr. Trump’s financial history suggested last year that the former president may have done much more than allegedly offer his executives under-the-table fringe benefits. Prosecutors had previously indicated that they were examining election-year hush money payments and conflicting claims that Mr. Trump may have made to lenders and the government about his properties and other tax charges.