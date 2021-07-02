RFK’s brand of politics set him apart from other Democratic candidates and officeholders of his time. He focused on the urgent need for national reconciliation at a time when our nation was being torn apart by class and generational differences. A core element of his politics united White working-class voters with communities of color and other disadvantaged people. He blended the need for social justice with the imperative of domestic and international peace. He saw violence not only in blatant acts of crime and rioting but also in the less visible erosion of the human spirit by institutions of indifference. As RFK inspired so many others and me more than five decades ago, so may his policies and politics continue to inspire our president.