Amina Gauhar, Silver Spring
●
Indifferent art unworthy of award
If a picture is worth a thousand words, so, too, may a political cartoon be. The Post is to be commended for including four such cartoons in its coverage of the Pulitzer Prize not being awarded to any of the three finalists in the June 17 Style article “Cartoonists ‘mystified’ about Pulitzer decision.”
As the article pointed out, the “Pulitzer Prize Board, which selects the winners for all the prizes in journalism and the arts, did not do so for cartooning because no consensus pick emerged. That happens every so often.”
The four cartoons displayed were one each from the three nominees, plus a cartoon by one of them dealing with the board’s decision.
As a lover of political cartoons for more than 65 years, I view the inclusion of the four cartoons as justification of the decision. None of the four approaches the level of exceptional, and one can assume, as I did, that these were among the best of the artists’ work.
Without the evidence of the three cartoonists’ output, most readers would have no basis for reaching a conclusion.
Carl Thomason, Fredericksburg, Va.
●
Incandescent art accrues effusive accolades
A hearty shout-out to Tori Ferenc’s luminous and artistic photos that accompanied Monica Hesse’s (always appreciated) June 18 Style column, “When hand-me-downs are pick-me-ups.”
Adrienne Dern, Silver Spring
●
Petite painting provokes pique
Images of six paintings accompanied Philip Kennicott’s fascinating June 20 Arts & Style article about how 19th-century artists portrayed Virginia’s Natural Bridge, “Spanning art of Natural Bridge.” Most notably, one was by “the great Hudson River School painter Frederic Edwin Church” — Kennicott’s words — and included “a small tableau beneath the bridge, with an African American guide pointing out features of the scene to a seated woman.”
Unfortunately, the designer who had nearly two full pages to work with reduced Church’s painting to 2½ inches high by 2 inches wide, making it impossible for readers to see the detail Kennicott described. Other paintings within the layout were as large as 7 inches by 12 inches, and 5½ inches by 3¾ inches.
Maurice Fliess, Reston
●
Adept illustration evokes amusement
Many thanks to Delphine Lee for her wonderful illustration of people struggling to get “dressed up” or even “dressed” to go back to their offices [“We have to get dressed again?!,” Style, June 7]. It helped me start my day with a smile.
Leslie Jane Wilder, Alexandria
●
A misrepresentation of modern monetary theory
The June 19 front-page article “Yellen faces latest test as skeptics focus on inflation” inaccurately dismissed modern monetary theory (MMT) as “the voguish left-wing theory supportive of more unrestrained federal spending” and suggested Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen diverges from MMT by being “careful not to dismiss the potential inflationary effects of higher spending.”
MMT advocates for carefully planned spending aimed at well-crafted objectives. Because, unlike a household, the United States government issues the currency, it can never run out of dollars. But it can run out of labor and other inputs, so, to MMTers, “overspending” is spending beyond available real resources (with little regard to tax revenue) precisely because of the “potentially inflationary effects” of that.
Instead of repeating inaccurate characterizations from MMT detractors, let MMT speak for itself. Stephanie Kelton’s “The Deficit Myth” is a great place to start.
Marvin Solberg, Edgewater
●
Shame we can’t do the same thing with headlines
I am a longtime fan of The Post’s comics pages. One of my favorites is “Frank and Ernest.” Cartoonist and creator Bob Thaves was a master of puns and jokes, as is Tom Thaves, the current artist.
For a long time, I have collected some of my favorites, one of which showed up in the June 22 pages. It looks as if Tom Thaves is doing some welcome recycling. The June 22 cartoon is identical to the one that ran 25 years ago, in 1996.
But never mind. It’s a great cartoon and even works as a very funny spoken joke. Now new generations get to enjoy it, too.
Frank A. Aukofer, Falls Church
●
Man says ‘great job,’ does not mean it
I am disappointed that The Post chose to honor women and mothers more than fathers on Father’s Day. In the June 20 Outlook section, a man learns that moms do more of the “mental labor” than dads; “ ‘Zoom fatigue’ hits women harder than men”; “My mom can’t afford hearing aids. The pandemic showed why she needs them.” (and her dad?); and we get a review of “The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Challenged the Way We Live.” Great job, editors.
Don Bieniewicz, Annandale
●
Use only as directed
Steven Petrow’s June 15 Health & Science essay, “I once stopped my meds. That was a mistake.,” was excellent: thoughtful, informative and interesting, too! It forced me to think about my health situation. I had my visit with my primary care doctor the same day, and I took the article with me to share. I went to the pharmacy and got a daily/weekly pill container. I now take my medications as directed, thanks to Petrow.
John Madigan, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
●
Bittersweet memories: Cornwall’s beauty
My father, Ralph Sheaffer, and I found the June 13 news article on the 2021 Group of Seven summit “In Cornwall, a jarring contrast of power and poverty” very interesting, particularly because it noted that part of England as being one of Britain’s poorest while at the same time one of its most beautiful. My dad and I hold somewhat of a reverence for Cornwall because his grandmother, Grace Pascoe Richards, was born in a tiny hamlet about a mile from Penzance.
Several years ago, while living in London, I walked the same back lanes and paths of Cornwall that she would have walked as a country girl 150 years ago. In 1875, as a young seamstress living in a stone cottage with her large family, Grace migrated to England’s industrial midlands to work in hosiery manufacturing. Leaving this area, which President Biden said was so beautiful that he didn’t want to go home, would have been the equivalent of moving to another country for her. Cornwall, then as now, was a poor area of England, and the Cornish had to leave to find better wages. She married, started a family, and died when her children were still young. In 1908, her only daughter, my grandmother, immigrated to the United States and found work in the Victor Talking Machine factory.
We hope Cornwall finds a stronger economic base so that its people can stay and thrive there. Reading about Cornwall’s continuing poverty, and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s family ties to Penzance, my 91-year-old dad’s feelings of affection and affiliation for Cornwall were renewed.
Deborah Sheaffer Grant, Kensington
●
Bittersweet memories: RFK’s legacy
As a lifelong Dodgers fan and former aide to Robert F. Kennedy, I read with bittersweet memories the June 6 Sports article “MLB’s tepid response to RFK’s death sparked a movement,” which included a reference to Robert F. Kennedy’s mention of Don Drysdale in his final campaign speech. How some courageous ballplayers responded was a tribute to Kennedy’s impact.
Memories of his campaign and his life remain important today. For example, President Biden’s (also a big baseball fan) admiration of RFK has been widely noted. A bust of Kennedy adorns the Oval Office as a constant reminder of what he embodied in both his policies and politics.
RFK’s brand of politics set him apart from other Democratic candidates and officeholders of his time. He focused on the urgent need for national reconciliation at a time when our nation was being torn apart by class and generational differences. A core element of his politics united White working-class voters with communities of color and other disadvantaged people. He blended the need for social justice with the imperative of domestic and international peace. He saw violence not only in blatant acts of crime and rioting but also in the less visible erosion of the human spirit by institutions of indifference. As RFK inspired so many others and me more than five decades ago, so may his policies and politics continue to inspire our president.
William J. Arnone, Washington
●
One-sided coverage
The June 12 front-page article “Israeli Arabs asserting their Palestinian identity” was strikingly one-sided. It pointed to serious challenges faced by Israeli Arabs, including discrimination, and to Israeli Arab dissatisfaction expressed in demonstrations and riots. But the article ignored the significant Israeli Arab educational, economic, social, health and political progress. For example, though 20 percent of the Israeli population, Israeli Arabs are 17 percent of Israel’s doctors, 24 percent of its nurses and 47 percent of its pharmacists. The percentage of Arab students at Israeli universities doubled between 2007 and 2018. Health indicators show enormous progress as well in life expectancy, infant mortality rates and self-reported health status. Israeli Arabs are more likely to live in owned (rather than rented) homes than Israeli Jews (76 percent to 66 percent).
Also unmentioned were successful initiatives by the Israeli government and nongovernmental organizations to increase Israeli Arab educational levels and integration into government jobs and high-tech employment. The article’s description of increasingly oppositional Israeli Arab political attitudes ignored data showing 65 percent saying they are proud to be Israeli, up from a low of 31 percent in 2007.
Despite the electoral success of the practical-minded Ra’am Arab party in attracting Israeli Arab voters over the more ideological Arab bloc (which saw a decline from 15 to six seats), the article quoted only those opposed to the party’s willingness to join the government coalition. Continuing Israeli Arabs’ progress is important, but so is recognizing their genuine gains within Israeli society.
Robert I. Lerman, Chevy Chase
The June 15 news article “Mapping destruction left behind by days of Israeli strikes in Gaza” disappointingly distorted the facts of what happened in the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The writers doubtless know that the history of Israel and its neighbors is complex. A paragraph or two of background is essential for a reader to understand the story, but there was no such background here.
To begin, the reader does not learn that Hamas started this conflict against Israel until the fifth paragraph. Even then it was couched in a way as if to blame Israel: “Tensions boiled over in May after Hamas fired rockets into Israel in response to Israeli police cracking down on Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem.”
I am aware that Israeli Arabs (including those who identify as Palestinians) are not always treated equitably. But the Palestinian protests in Jerusalem were merely an excuse for Hamas to fire its rockets into Israel.
The article also described Israel’s missile-fighting Iron Dome system, which successfully deflected 90 percent of Hamas’s rockets and thereby saved countless Israeli civilians. In contrast, the article noted Gaza’s “impoverished and fragile infrastructure,” which offered “little protection from the strikes.” The insinuation is clear: Big, bad Israel has the Iron Dome, and helpless Gaza has nothing.
Not mentioned was that the Iron Dome was created as a response to rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza or that Hamas keeps picking this fight, which is why Gaza, tragically, remains “impoverished and fragile.”
It is terrible when innocent civilians are casualties of armed conflict. The scarcity of clean water is devastating. The fear, stress and overall impact on mental health are heartbreaking.
But telling a one-sided story accomplishes nothing. It allows those who are responsible to remain unaccountable, and it disheartens those who seek to do the right thing. And it only pushes a genuine, lasting peace further away.
Gwen Stokols, Alexandria
●
Taking a closer look at local history
The June 17 Retropolis column “A high-caliber homecoming” mentioned “a memorial to a Confederate officer” that was recently removed from outside the old Fairfax County Courthouse. In fact, that officer was Capt. John Quincy Marr of Warrenton, Va., who commanded Company K of the 17th Virginia Infantry (then known as the Warrenton Rifles). The memorial was erected because Marr was the first Confederate officer killed in combat by Union forces in the Civil War. He died during a skirmish at the Fairfax Courthouse on June 1, 1861.
Donald B. Jenkins, Falls Church
Read more: