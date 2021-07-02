July 1 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Today, the CCP testifies to the irrelevance of Karl Marx, and the exclusive relevance of Vladimir Lenin, in China’s development and comportment. For Marxists, the myth of the revolutionary proletariat has been a disappointment for more than a century. China scarcely had a proletariat when its peasant society of 542 million was captured in 1949 by communists victorious in the civil war. In China since then, as in Russia 1917-1991, communism in power has relied on the theory that a communist party must be the “vanguard” of the proletariat, delivering top-down revolutionary consciousness to the disappointing masses. This is why, in a Leninist party-state, everything will be sacrificed to one principle: Nothing shall jeopardize the party’s primacy.