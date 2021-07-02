Democracy needs more than simple voting laws to work. People need to be able to freely assemble on behalf of political goals. They need to be free from intimidation before, during and after a political campaign. And they need to be assured that the vote reflects the true judgment of the people. Without these elements, no democracy worthy of its name can endure. Each of the court’s decisions Thursday defended one of these core democratic elements.
The right to assemble was at issue in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta. California had passed a law requiring that all nonprofits disclose their donors to the state attorney general’s office, ostensibly to facilitate the office’s ability to investigate fraud and other misconduct by the organizations. The court struck down that law as contrary to the First Amendment’s guarantee of free assembly, noting that “compelled disclosure of affiliation with groups engaged in advocacy may constitute [an] effective . . . restraint on freedom of association.”
The source for that quote is instructive as to why the court’s decision is correct. It comes from NAACP v. Alabama, a 1958 case wherein the state sought to obtain a list of the NAACP’s members at the height over the battle to end Jim Crow. A unanimous court then held that disclosing their members to the state could inhibit those members from organizing in pursuit of their political goals, a constitutionally protected right. Once a state has such a list, it can use it to harass, intimidate or otherwise inhibit disfavored political activity.
As the petitioners argued, donors to the Americans for Prosperity Foundation are already subject to bomb threats, protests, stalking, and physical violence.” Once a state entity has donors’ names, one could easily imagine those names being leaked to the media or privately to people or groups unfriendly to a donor’s views much as the court rightly suspected Alabama might want to do to the NAACP. The recent leak of wealthy individuals’ federal tax returns — documents subject to high levels of IRS protection — shows how easily a government employee with malign intent could inhibit political freedoms. Better to deny them the names to begin with than to rely on the state’s assurances they will never be misused.
The case involving Arizona’s voting laws, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, was also rightly decided. The issue there was whether two provisions — prohibiting unrelated third parties from delivering a person’s ballot and not counting ballots cast outside of the precinct to which a person was assigned — violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by having an allegedly disproportionate impact on minorities. The court held that they did not. Regarding the first provision, the state had a legitimate interest in preventing intimidation or fraud; as to the second, the totality of the state’s voting procedures provided all people regardless of race or ethnicity an equal opportunity to vote.
Each finding protects the right of each voter to cast a ballot that reflects their true choice and the right of the state to adopt mechanisms to protect that right. The practice prohibited in the first provision has been labelled “ballot harvesting” and could easily result in people surrendering mail ballots to harassers or casting a vote under duress. Indeed, that is exactly what happened in a recent North Carolina voter fraud case, where a third party collected uncast mail ballots from voters and then cast votes in their names for a candidate who paid him. Protecting a person’s right to vote for whom they wish cannot be a violation of voting rights; indeed, it is the best way to uphold those rights.
The same reasoning applies to the second provision. The court noted that Arizona gives people many ways to cast ballots, including no-excuse mail voting and many days of in-person early voting. This implies that, had Arizona only allowed in-person voting on Election Day, the court might have found the practice in violation of the law. But in the absence of that, assigning people to precincts is both a reasonable way to administer a complex election process and to spread access to the ballot. It also matters for elections, as each precinct is within a different combination of districts for different races, and thus gives its voters different ballots to cast. Given the large number of ways a person can vote and the tiny fraction — less than 2 percent — who have historically been affected by out of precinct voting, the Arizona law clearly is tailored to implement its interest in election integrity and efficiency.
Democracy is not the sole province of the Democratic Party; it is the sacred inheritance of us all. The Supreme Court’s rulings uphold that inheritance, and they are a fitting present as we celebrate our national birthday.
