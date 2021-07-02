As the indictment portrayed, Weisselberg maneuvered to avoid paying taxes on things large and small. He lived in Manhattan, but falsely declared his residence elsewhere to avoid paying New York City resident taxes, which would have added up to $238,000 over 16 years. He got the company to pay for new beds, flat screen televisions and carpeting for his home in Florida, but didn’t report that as income. He got the money for his annual holiday tips by having a check made out to another company employee, who duly turned over the cash for Weisselberg to dole out — nearly $30,000 over six years — and again, did not report it as income.