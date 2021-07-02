Critics pointed out many flaws in the book’s thesis and data. But to this day, fans cite the book as proof that anyone can make it in the United States.
Perhaps they’ve got a point — just not the way they think.
If you’re familiar with “The Millionaire Next Door,” it’s hard to miss the fact that the indictment Thursday charging the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with conspiracy and criminal tax fraud plays out like a penny-ante twist on the book. It’s almost as though Weisselberg read the book, then used it as a reverse operating manual.
Weisselberg, who has pleaded not guilty, did not eschew the high life — not for himself, his wife or his adult children. But he wanted it at a discount. So the longtime Trump company executive, along with Unindicted Co-conspirator #1and other unnamed Trump executives, allegedly used the small-business real estate concern he worked for to cheat the taxman.
The indictment charges that Weisselberg’s income was made to appear lower than it actually was — and his tax bill thereby reduced — by the Trump Organization's practice of paying for the sorts of fancy stuff “The Millionaire Next Door” says is a no-no. The Trump Organization maintained ledgers detailing these expenses and deducted the outlays from Weisselberg’s agreed-upon compensation. (Millionaires, according to “The Millionaire Next Door,” keep meticulous track of their budget and expenditures.) Because no one reported all this to the IRS, the practices allowed Weisselberg to avoid paying taxes on $1.76 million over a 15-year period.
“The Millioniare Next Door” says many millionaires live in “modest” homes in middle-class neighborhoods. According to the indictment, Weisselberg claimed that he resided in the middle-class suburban hamlet of Wantagh, on Long Island, from 2005 to 2013. In reality, he resided in an apartment in a Trump-branded building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The Trump Organization not only fronted the rent but also his telephone, utility and cable bills. The arrangement let Weisselberg avoid paying taxes on the value of all that income — and also let him, at least until the indictment, sidestep New York City resident taxes. Ka-ching!
“The Millionaire Next Door” claims that only a small minority own “foreign luxury cars” or lease their autos. The indictment charges that the Trump Organization leased his-and-her Mercedes automobiles for Weisselberg and his wife.
“The Millionaire Next Door” says that the rich do not enable their children’s wealthy lifestyles and produce “self-sufficient adults.” This does not, as far as I can tell, describe the Weisselberg family (any more than it describes the Trump family). Here’s one example: The Trump Organization billed one Weisselberg relative $1,000 a month for a Central Park South apartment worth significantly more than that. The relative was almost certainly Weisselberg’s son Barry, who also works for the Trump Organization.
Now, Weisselberg did follow some conventional personal finance advice included in “The Millionaire Next Door.” He invested in private school for his grandchildren, sending them to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan, where tuition runs at about $50,000 annually. Again, though, he got the Trump Organization to front the tuition money, prosecutors allege.
Weisselberg also diligently saved for retirement, building up “many hundreds of thousands of dollars” by putting savings in a Keogh account, a tax-reduction strategy not unfamiliar to the entrepreneurs of “The Millionaire Next Door.” Only one problem: Federal law limits the use of these accounts to the self-employed. New York prosecutors allege that Weisselberg arranged to have part of his annual bonuses paid out via Trump subsidiaries such as the Mar-a-Lago Club and Wollman Rink Operations, claiming he was a consultant.
Of course, Weisselberg is hardly the first corporate officer to get his employer to help out with living expenses. General Electric’s Jack Welch received access to an Manhattan apartment, country club memberships and more, both during and after his time at the company. But those benefits were detailed in government filings. It might not have been a boon to the company’s shareholders, but it was within the bounds of the law.
By contrast, Weisselberg appears to be an example of another problem: how the wealthy underpay and cheat on their taxes, assuming — almost always correctly — they won’t get audited. The Biden administration is attempting to address this problem by increasing enforcement funds for the IRS.
In the meantime, Weisselberg should consider penning a sequel to the classic personal finance tome. The publisher can call it “The Millionaire in the Jail Cell.”
