“The Millioniare Next Door” says many millionaires live in “modest” homes in middle-class neighborhoods. According to the indictment, Weisselberg claimed that he resided in the middle-class suburban hamlet of Wantagh, on Long Island, from 2005 to 2013. In reality, he resided in an apartment in a Trump-branded building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The Trump Organization not only fronted the rent but also his telephone, utility and cable bills. The arrangement let Weisselberg avoid paying taxes on the value of all that income — and also let him, at least until the indictment, sidestep New York City resident taxes. Ka-ching!