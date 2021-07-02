Certainly there are always ways to be more sure. In the wake of Surfside, building codes across the nation will undoubtedly be revised, and building inspections will surely become more frequent. As they should. Yet even after all those revisions, we will all still live in a risky universe that we understand but imperfectly — and we will all, every one of us, remain worryingly dependent on fellow humans who sometimes fail even when they are doing their very best.