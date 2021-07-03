Take New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, who produced the Pulitzer-winning 1619 project, which dared to suggest that slavery was actually deeply entwined with America’s founding. Instead of being grateful for the offer of a professorship at the University of North Carolina, Hannah-Jones had the nerve to agitate for tenure. (She received it this week.)
Take Juneteenth, which this year was made a federal holiday in its own right — much to the discomfort of some who bristled that celebrants of Black Emancipation Day weren’t content with our original holidays, including the glorious Fourth. “How many holidays do we want?” asked Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). “I mean where does it stop?”
Where indeed? Black billionaires are demanding reparations, Congress wants to take down statues, and teachers across the land are shoving the knowledge of systemic racism down students’ throats, rendering them “uneducated, militant, angry, entitled and totally ungrateful as kids and as adults,” as Fox News provocateur Laura Ingraham warned.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro summed it up in one disgusted tweet: “The utter ingratitude with which so many Americans treat the gift they have been given in living in the United States is truly appalling.”
Here’s an alternative view: This isn’t appalling at all. In fact, it represents the fullest expression of American citizenship
The United States, as we are reminded every year around the Fourth of July, is an idea. Our country is not based on blood and soil, but on a promise of freedom and representation. Our 50 states form a union constantly in the process of being perfected. America is a nation founded out of dissent and discontent; the Declaration of Independence is a literal list of complaints.
And so, fellow Americans, look at flag protests, the 1619 Project, “critical race theory” and the removal of Confederate statuary from the Capitol — and consider them signs of affection, a persistent belief in the possibility of our country’s bettering itself.
The firebrand writer James Baldwin said it best, when he wrote, “I love America more than any other country in the world, and exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
Even those held up by conservatives as emulation-worthy examples of peaceful, patriotic Americans were in reality often critics of the sharpest kind. In the same “I Have a Dream” speech in which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described the Founding Fathers’ high-minded ideals as a “promissory note” on which America could still deliver, he called for a “whirlwinds of revolt” to “shake the foundations of our nation." In between moments of uplift, King described America’s “vicious racists” and its “shameful condition.”
So what is this more modern critique if not an expression of love?
It’s notable that accusations of ingratitude are most often lobbed at Black Americans from their paler counterparts. We freed you from slavery, we offered you civil rights, and still you complain? You should be grateful that we let you stay! That slavery should never have existed goes unmentioned. The word “uppity” hovers in the air, unsaid but unavoidable.
But for Black Americans in particular, the act of complaint should rightly be seen as a remarkable expression of commitment. Despite being consistently underserved by — indeed, often excluded completely from — the American project, they remain determined to rehabilitate it, to make it live up to our creed.
It takes a more enduring faith — a more committed patriotism — to compare America to what it could be and to press it to do better than to abandon it altogether.
“It’s our sacrifice,” said Berry after the Olympic trials. “It’s our podium. It’s our moment.” She was correct, in more ways than one.
Those “ungrateful” citizens? The ones who won’t be satisfied, who are always pushing for more? They are the most American of all.
Read more: