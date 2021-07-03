Even those held up by conservatives as emulation-worthy examples of peaceful, patriotic Americans were in reality often critics of the sharpest kind. In the same “I Have a Dream” speech in which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described the Founding Fathers’ high-minded ideals as a “promissory note” on which America could still deliver, he called for a “whirlwinds of revolt” to “shake the foundations of our nation." In between moments of uplift, King described America’s “vicious racists” and its “shameful condition.”