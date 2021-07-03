The ruling came days after British swimmer Alice Dearing, who had partnered with Soul Cap, became Britain’s first Black female swimmer to qualify for the Olympics, a feat that FINA itself duly highlighted on Twitter.
FINA says one of its goals is to encourage a worldwide campaign for “Swimming for All, Swimming for Life.” But this dunderheaded move encourages swimming for some. It sends the message to Black people that the world of swimming isn’t for them — that our kinky, coily, braided or dreaded hair is not a “natural form.”
And by the way, no one’s asking for special advantage here. As many angry swimmers pointed out on Twitter, a larger cap produces more drag in the water. FINA’s argument that, to its “best knowledge, the athletes competing at such international events never used,” nor required, “caps of such size and configuration” is infuriatingly tautological. The caps weren’t needed because there weren’t that many (Black) swimmers who needed them.
By banning accommodations for Black hair, FINA’s efforts look less like inclusion and more like the aquatic apartheid of the past. Here in the United States, Black people and pools have had a fraught history. In many places, Black people were prohibited from swimming in pools with White people up until the late 1950s. And when public pools were finally integrated, White people in various cities did what they could to keep Black people out of the water, including putting nails in the bottoms of pools, or pouring bleach and acid into the water.
Historians have traced the legacy of blocking Black people from pools in the United States to the low rates of Black children learning how to swim, and the even lower numbers of Black athletes, such as Dearing, swimming competitively. In the United States 64 percent of Black children have no or low swimming ability. In the United Kingdom, 95 percent of Black adults and 80 percent of Black children don’t swim.
The issue hits deep with other Black women and girls who had swimming dreams of their own — including me. I was fortunate enough to have had swimming lessons during the hot summers in Dallas. I loved being in the water, and I told my mother and instructors that I wanted to join a swim team one day. But my mother worried about how I would be able to protect my hair. There were no swim caps that could accommodate the big box braids I wore during the summer. I ended up never getting to chase my dream of swimming competitively, which I regret to this day.
For Black women especially, the ruling is a reminder that as more of us enter into White-dominated arenas, Black hair becomes a target for discrimination — treatment that runs the spectrum from unwanted touching to outright being forced to cut our hair before games or matches. In May, in North Carolina, 16-year-old Nicole Pyles was forced to cut her braids in order to play in a softball game. Pyles, who is Black, said she felt “dehumanized.” There is a special humiliation in being told that we must choose between our natural hair and the sports we love.
And its not just about the Black athletes who are prevented from chasing their dreams when organizations such as FINA pass Jim-Crow-like restrictions on Black hair. It’s a blow to Black entrepreneurs who work to attract more Black people into White-dominated sports. The creators of Soul Cap, Michael Chapman and Toks Ahmed-Salawudeen posted to Instagram, “There’s only so much grassroots and small brands can do - we need the top to be receptive to positive change.”
In response to the backlash, FINA released a statement saying that the body is “currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products.” The world can only hope that the FINA members are trained in 100-meter Olympic-style backpedaling. Otherwise, the organization will have earned itself a gold medal in discrimination.
