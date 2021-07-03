The issue hits deep with other Black women and girls who had swimming dreams of their own — including me. I was fortunate enough to have had swimming lessons during the hot summers in Dallas. I loved being in the water, and I told my mother and instructors that I wanted to join a swim team one day. But my mother worried about how I would be able to protect my hair. There were no swim caps that could accommodate the big box braids I wore during the summer. I ended up never getting to chase my dream of swimming competitively, which I regret to this day.