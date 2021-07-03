Had it not been for the work of The Post’s reporters and the courage of the women to tell their painful stories,the abuse would have stayed hidden. That seems to have been Mr. Snyder’s goal as he stonewalled reporters, made employees sign nondisclosure agreements and sicced team lawyers on Ms. Wilkinson to prevent her from disclosing a confidential settlement that appears to have involved troubling allegations about Mr. Snyder’s own behavior. It’s with that history in mind that one must read Mr. Snyder’s statement of apology in which he expresses “great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences.” In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he seemed to suggest the problems were a result of him often being distant from the management of the franchise, an assertion that the many coaches he has hired and fired during the two decades of owning the team might take issue with. “We need to be involved, we want to be involved,” chimed in his wife and newly named CEO, Tanya Snyder.