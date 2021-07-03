The Surfside victims should not be subjected to a similar farce. Any investigation must deliver true accountability by getting to the bottom of who knew what, and when, and refusing to give anyone who abdicated their professional responsibilities a pass. For example, did the engineer who warned of “major structural damage” in 2018 alert not only his paying client, the condominium board, but also the local authorities — as engineers are required to do as a condition of their licensure? Was the condominium board negligent in allowing identified risks to go unaddressed for years — possibly voiding their building’s insurance policy in the process? What responsibility rests with a local official who, after viewing the 2018 engineering report, allegedly told Champlain owners their building was “in very good shape”?