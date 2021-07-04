The plan’s key elements are a 15 percent minimum tax on the profits of large multinational corporations, coupled with an agreement to tax a portion of global Internet companies’ earnings where they actually make the money, rather than where they are headquartered. In addition to curbing international tax rate competition, therefore, the plan could also help countries raise money they need to pay for their responses to the global pandemic.
It’s important not to exaggerate the actual financial impact of the plan. It would yield an estimated $150 billion per year, which is about 7.5 percent of the $2 trillion worth of worldwide profits that the Fortune 500 largest multinationals earned in 2019. That revenue would be spread among many countries. As for the provision on digital companies, it would essentially shift authority to tax about $100 billion of their profits from their home nations to other countries. The probable result is higher taxes on them, but exactly how much higher remains to be seen.
Nor would the deal eliminate tax competition. The 15 percent minimum tax seems to include carve-outs for industries certain countries deem strategic, such as the British financial services sector. Ireland, with its 12.5 percent minimum rate, continues to object, which could complicate final approval in the European Union. It would be more accurate to say, as Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, under whose auspices the negotiations occurred, noted, that it “set[s] multilaterally agreed limitations” to tax competition.
Still, just curbing arbitrary disparities among national rules of taxation, and the distorted investment patterns they produce — often to the detriment of the United States and its workers — would be significant progress. Even digital firms could benefit from greater uniformity, despite paying higher taxes in certain places than they do at present, assuming that the Biden administration’s concession on that issue is reciprocated by other countries’ abandonment of unilateral digital taxes — which seems likely.
The really hard part lies ahead: actual legislation in dozens of countries, to be followed by effective implementation. Given what seems inevitable Republican opposition to a plan that would limit the bargaining power of corporations, that means the Biden administration will have to push the requisite changes to U.S. tax law through Congress between now and 2023, while Democratic control is still guaranteed. For the sake of both tax equity and tax efficiency, it’s an effort worth making.
