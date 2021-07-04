And not just that: Clyburn used the occasion to take an ill-advised slap at “sloganeering” by progressives. “What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” he told the New York Times. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”