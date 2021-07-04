Right now, Turner looks to be ahead in the primary election next month to replace Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge — but some Democratic heavyweights have endorsed Brown. A few weeks ago, Hillary Clinton — Sanders’s 2016 rival — announced she was supporting Brown for the Cleveland-area congressional seat.
Last week — perhaps even more significant given his stature as the highest ranking African American in Congress and the kingmaker who helped Joe Biden win the presidency — House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) took the unusual step of weighing in on a party primary to endorse Brown.
And not just that: Clyburn used the occasion to take an ill-advised slap at “sloganeering” by progressives. “What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” he told the New York Times. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”
So it was a welcome sign that in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday’s “State of the Union,” Clyburn seemed to be dialing back his anti-progressive rhetoric. When Bash asked about his “pretty unusual” intervention and whether his endorsement was “trying to make a statement about where the party should head,” Clyburn concentrated on Brown and notably avoided echoing his dismissive comments about progressives.
“I have known [Brown] for a long time,” he told Bash, “She was chair — the first African American woman to chair her county party out there. … And I just think that she would make a great congressperson.”
Much better — and let’s hope it’s a sign of Democratic leadership finally becoming more respectful of its activist base and its progressive wing. After Democrats failed to meet expectations in last year’s House and Senate elections, Clyburn and others blamed progressives. This argument isn’t just wrong; it’s also apt to backfire. Progressives didn’t hurt Democrats in the last election — and alienating them could hurt the party in the next one.
As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed out after the 2020 election, the Democratic establishment’s complaint that a leftward tilt hurt the party was pointing at straw people. “Not a single member of Congress that I’m aware of campaigned on socialism or defunding the police,” she told CNN.
If anything, the left’s activism worked the other way around. Democratic and unaffiliated registrations surged during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, a pattern that continued through Election Day. In a year when the pandemic restricted Democrats’ ground game, it’s possible these voter drives put Biden in the White House.
Republicans hope to use a supposed “crime wave” against Democrats in next year’s elections, pointing to a surge in homicides (although rapes and robberies decreased last year, and are still declining.) But the case for going after the left on crime is weak. The homicide increase has been coast-to-coast, not just in localities implementing policing reforms or those that saw large social justice protests.
Meantime, the public’s views are far more in line with the left on crime and police than Clyburn seems to realize. In a new Post-ABC poll, 55 percent of respondents said increasing funding for police departments would decrease violent crime — a solid majority. More important, 65 percent — including 68 percent of independents and even 42 percent of Republicans — said the same about “using social workers to help police defuse volatile situations.”
And a remarkable 75 percent endorsed the effectiveness of “increased funding for economic opportunities in poor communities” — including 76 percent of independents and 61 percent of Republicans. So police abolitionists — who tout “community care workers” and reinvestment in communities — may not be the majority, but they’re not nearly as out of the mainstream as Clyburn and others think.
This is not to say that Clyburn should join the ranks of the defunders tomorrow. But comments such as his explanation to the Times do nothing but discourage activists and/or direct energy inward that could be spent organizing instead of party infighting. That Clyburn ducked this issue on CNN suggests he recognizes this is the case.
The voters who signed up during last year’s protests and the activists who registered them will be needed again in 2022 if Democrats are to have any hope of holding Congress. Disdaining those activists, as Clyburn’s initial endorsement did, will only backfire. Here’s hoping his change of tone Sunday is a sign the party is changing — before it’s too late.
