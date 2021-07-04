Late in the afternoon on Independence Day of 1947, Larry Doby was waiting inside Newark’s Penn Station for an overnight journey that would alter the course of baseball history. Doby was 23, a soft-spoken, hard-hitting infielder with limited experience but unlimited potential. Only hours earlier, he’d played in his final game for the Newark Eagles, the reigning champions of baseball’s Negro Leagues. The following afternoon, on July 5, Doby would join the Cleveland Indians as the first Black player in the American League and the second overall in Major League Baseball that century, a mere 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson first took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.