Those fears are corroborated by the facts. A 2017 report found that Black service members were more than twice as likely as White service members to have disciplinary action taken against them across all branches of the military. In 2019, the Government Accountability Office found that Black and Hispanic service members were more likely than White service members to be subjected to criminal investigations and to face general and special courts-martial. The Air Force inspector general reported in 2020 that Black airmen had been more likely than their White counterparts to face courts-martial every year for the previous 20 years.