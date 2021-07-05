The Cambridge (N.Y.) Board of Education recently voted to retire its Indian nickname and mascot, which the predominantly White school district had sported for 80 years.
It seemed like an obvious move, after a year in which even the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland baseball team decided to change their names, and 20 years after New York state politely asked schools to give up their Native American mascots “as soon as practical.”
But in this rural Upstate New York district, it was not obvious. The community was deeply divided; the school board deliberated and delayed; mediators were called in. Before the school board elections in May, lawn signs declaring “We Are the Indians” and “Protect the Pride” urged residents to vote. Pro-mascot candidates won in a landslide.
So, the pressure to keep the mascot was fierce and, at first, it seemed to prevail. Although the agenda for the June 10 meeting featured an eloquent resolution in favor of retiring the Indians, when it came down to it, the board members who were expected to vote for change appeared to change their minds. They agreed to draft a compromise amendment that would shrink the resolution to retire the mascot entirely down to an intention — maybe — to rework the logo.
It was tough to watch. I had attended the (remote) meeting hoping to witness generational change unfold, and instead I saw it falter. I wrote a somewhat despairing column and spent the next week mulling over the problem.
Was it simply too much to ask school board members to defy their neighbors? Would New York state have to step in and ban Native American mascots, as have Maine, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado? Back in 2001, the New York state education commissioner stopped short of a ban, saying that “local remedies should be exhausted first.” Had we perhaps reached the point of exhaustion?
But when the board reconvened on June 17 to vote on the change-but-don’t-really-change proposal, it voted against it. Then the board voted, 3 to 2, in favor of the original resolution, retiring the Indians mascot, both in name and image.
What happened in the intervening week? Not much. On top of all the information it had gathered before, the board saw a recent statement by the New York Association of School Psychologists, read my column and received an open letter from Fiona Mooney, the 2021 Cambridge High School valedictorian and student council president. Mooney wrote that the mascot was harmful and that to “continue to uphold such harm with an indefinite ending would be an absolute disservice and neglect of responsibility.” She concluded, “The courage to change is a most beautiful thing.”
Courage is what it came down to. One week, the board had too little; the next week, it had just enough to conclude, as board president Neil Gifford did, that to vote to keep the mascot was “to simply ignore overwhelmingly credible information and data, just because folks don’t like what that information says. This is no way to run a school and it is a terrible example for our children.”
Gifford knew his board was making an unpopular decision, one that might even be overturned when the new board takes over. That’s happened before: In the early 2000s, the Catskills-area Onteora school board voted to get rid of its Indian mascot, but after the members who favored change got voted out, the next board changed the mascot back.
Today, however, Onteora calls its teams the Eagles. I hope future Cambridge school boards conclude that progress is inevitable even if they can’t imagine that it is right.
When change finally comes, it might seem sudden, but actually happens slowly, until that last little nudge. That one last call to conscience.
So, to school board members across the country making hard, sometimes unpopular decisions, often without pay: Take courage.
Courage to the letter writers, each of whom might be making the point that tips the scale.
And courage to any Senate Republicans who understand that for this country to move forward we need to stop exalting the men who sought to tear it apart.
Your neighbors might not be happy with you for voting your conscience, but history will.
