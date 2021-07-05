In 2018 I wrote a piece for The Post describing a sexual assault that happened to me nearly 40 years earlier. It was something I had never spoken about with anyone. I was emboldened by the #MeToo movement and by the courage of women who came forward after years of silence. I Googled the man at that time, wondering if he was still alive. I knew he was older than I, so there was a possibility he wasn’t. I saw that he was close to 80 and retired, and that there had never been any charges leveled against him, although I’m quite certain I was not the only woman he assaulted.