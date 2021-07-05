The problem is, it’s near impossible to probe whether those safeguards are in place when the FBI and 12 of its peer agencies haven’t done the due diligence to monitor their involvement with facial recognition tools that don’t belong directly to them. Indeed, for some of these agencies it is far from clear why a powerful technology such as this is even necessary. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Internal Revenue Service, for instance, may have a good reason to rely on facial recognition. The reliance may even be anodyne: There’s a difference, for example, between the “one-to-one” verification tools that compare people’s faces to their own passports and the “one-to-many” identification tools that run people’s faces against vast databases. Yet government agencies that can’t even be bothered to track how they wield this intensely sensitive technology can hardly expect citizens to give them the benefit of the doubt.