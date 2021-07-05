Some of the material in the GAO report is unsurprising. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, for instance, reportedly has found facial recognition technology helpful in solving bank robberies, credit card and identity fraud and missing persons cases. Yet the FBI and five other agencies also reported employing the tool in relation to civil unrest, riots and protests last summer following the killing of George Floyd — with the FBI creating a digital tip line to solicit images of people allegedly involved in criminal activity. Of course, law enforcement ought to be able to rely on cutting-edge technology to do the best job it can. But there is a potential chilling effect on peaceful protests if the technology is used with no safeguards to guarantee certain standards of proof for searches as well as accuracy thresholds and privacy protections.
The problem is, it’s near impossible to probe whether those safeguards are in place when the FBI and 12 of its peer agencies haven’t done the due diligence to monitor their involvement with facial recognition tools that don’t belong directly to them. Indeed, for some of these agencies it is far from clear why a powerful technology such as this is even necessary. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Internal Revenue Service, for instance, may have a good reason to rely on facial recognition. The reliance may even be anodyne: There’s a difference, for example, between the “one-to-one” verification tools that compare people’s faces to their own passports and the “one-to-many” identification tools that run people’s faces against vast databases. Yet government agencies that can’t even be bothered to track how they wield this intensely sensitive technology can hardly expect citizens to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Congress shouldn’t give them the benefit of the doubt, either. The reasons to craft federal legislation regulating law enforcement’s use of facial recognition continue to multiply.
