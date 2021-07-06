“I gave everything I had to the Americans, but once they are gone, I will be killed,” Abdul Rashid Shirzad told the journalists. The 35-year-old husband and father mastered English and risked his life to serve two years as a battlefield interpreter for Navy SEALs. Shirzad said his identity and those of other U.S. employees are well known to Taliban extremists: “They keep track of us, and they don’t shoot us like they do Afghan soldiers. If they catch me, they will behead me.”