Even if some Republicans were willing to cooperate, the Republican imprint on the bipartisan infrastructure deal makes it clear just how counterproductive they would be. The Republican negotiators demanded that, even though the needs of the country are far greater than what the president called for, any package to address those problems had to be far smaller. The $579 billion in spending reduces to $116 billion a year, or roughly $2.3 billion per state per year. That won’t come close to addressing what the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates is a $2.5 trillion investment gap in basic infrastructure alone — roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, etc. (That does not even include other priorities such as upgrading our rail and broadband networks.) Republicans also opposed including investments in climate programs or family infrastructure — paid family leave, child care, child tax credits and the like, so they were largely dropped from the package.