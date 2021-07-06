There is nuance to these stories, of course. Precise body counts invite caution — all graves so far have been discovered using ground-penetrating radar, which can detect possible burial plots, but “doesn’t actually see the bodies,” as one expert noted. A Cowessess councilor reminded that the Saskatchewan school’s graveyard “was also used as a burial site by the rural municipality” and thus may contain some non-Indigenous adults. Both Kamloops and Cowessess chiefs have emphasized these were not mass graves and that determining who precisely was buried, and how and when they died, will take time.