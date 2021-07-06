“We had concentration camps here … in Canada, in Saskatchewan — they were called Indian Residential Schools” said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, after the Saskatchewan-based Cowessess band announced it had detected 751 unmarked graves near a former school.
Similar words were offered in response to an earlier purported finding of 215 graves by the Kamloops Indian Band in British Columbia. Writing in the Victoria Times Colonist, Richard Kool said the discovery “may be Canada’s Holocaust moment.”
There is nuance to these stories, of course. Precise body counts invite caution — all graves so far have been discovered using ground-penetrating radar, which can detect possible burial plots, but “doesn’t actually see the bodies,” as one expert noted. A Cowessess councilor reminded that the Saskatchewan school’s graveyard “was also used as a burial site by the rural municipality” and thus may contain some non-Indigenous adults. Both Kamloops and Cowessess chiefs have emphasized these were not mass graves and that determining who precisely was buried, and how and when they died, will take time.
Yet, in Canada’s current climate, one makes these observations gently.
Influential voices argue the gravesite revelations should be greeted not with critical nitpicking but somber acknowledgment of a larger truth — that Canada’s government and major religious institutions used residential schools to orchestrate the extermination of Indigenous youth. “The killing of innocent children,” as former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould put it.
Embracing this conclusion will bring big consequences for Canada. Retaliative violence against churches is the vigilante’s response; others are more considered.
The first is growing impetus to grant First Nations maximum autonomy from a Canadian state now assumed to be irreparably hostile. Parliament’s recent bill enshrining the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into Canadian law will hardly be the last.
Second is a drive to institutionalize a retelling of Canadian history with residential schools as the country’s pivotal event. Canadians are notoriously ignorant of their history, but it’s easy to imagine a future in which residential schools are the one historical fact everyone does know, given the great effort being exerted to ensure they’re described with maximum damnation in everything from textbooks to citizenship manuals.
Third is a growing stigmatization of patriotism, based on the premise that Canada is hard to celebrate with a clean conscience, given the centrality of residential schools in the national story. Numerous cities canceled Canada Day festivities this year; press and politicians encouraged grappling and “reflection” instead.
Fourth, with the pro-patriotism Conservative Party likely to remain painted as residential school apologists by their rivals, the topic seems poised to become a purity test for the Canadian left. New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh has repeatedly attempted to use the schools as a wedge between himself and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offering more lurid denunciations and constantly charging the prime minister with “fighting Indigenous kids in court.”
Canada’s broader subculture of left-wing writers, artists and intellectuals seems similarly competitive, proving its postcolonial bona fides through acts such as calling out Canada’s “ongoing genocide” (present tense) or referring to Canadian locations only through Indigenous references (“the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh peoples, currently known as Vancouver,” etc.).
Fifth are the foreign policy consequences. If a broad and influential segment of Canadian society agrees that Canada has recently perpetrated (or is still perpetuating) a tremendous crime against humanity, then any act of Canadian diplomacy that presumes the country’s moral credibility will be difficult. The People’s Republic of China, with whom Canada‘s relationship has worsened considerably in recent years, is keenly aware of this, bringing up residential schools as a rebuttal to criticism of Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs. To this, Canada’s leaders must respond delicately, lest domestic audiences see them equivocate on their country’s defining atrocity.
It’s not yet clear if the broad Canadian middle class has internalized the residential schools issue to the same extent as those in more elite positions. A recent poll suggested the vast majority of Canadians did not believe Canada Day should be canceled, but another found 57 percent agreeing the recent residential school discoveries “makes me question the whole moral foundation that Canada has been based on.”
Either way, if Canada’s leaders believe a more residential schools-focused country is the right one, then that’s what Canada will be. Moral crusades are not usually negotiated.
Read more: