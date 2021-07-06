Wow! Little did I know that Rupert Murdoch hung on my every word and that Fox was in the process of starting a weather channel where people will get the best, most correct weather news out there — fair and balanced in a way no weather news has been yet!

I got an advance glimpse of the programming list, and it’s going to be a thrilling, action-packed 24-hour cycle:

2—4 a.m.: Dangerous Hurricane Now Making Its Way from Foreign Waters to Your Home Because Joe Biden Isn’t Strong Enough

4—6 a.m.: Cloud Caravan Shaped Like All Your Worst Nightmares Is Almost to Your Neighborhood

6—8 a.m.: Worst Weather Moments of the Obama Administration

8—9:30 a.m.: Tucker Carlson Asks Whether Anyone (Dr. Fauci?) Can Explain Why Clouds Look So Much Like Sheep If We Aren’t Being Programmed to Obey

9:30—11 a.m.: Static Shots of Trump Golf Courses Where the Weather Is Very Nice

11 a.m. — noon: Sinkhole Given Free Hour to Defend Itself

Noon — 1 p.m.: Paid Programming — MyPillow Also Serves as a Personal Flotation Device Not That You’ll Ever Need It

1—2 p.m.: It’s Not Raining Anywhere We Have Sent Correspondents! America Is Doing Much Better Than Other Stations Would Have You Believe!

2—3 p.m.: You Shouldn’t Feel Bad About These Wildfires

3—4 p.m.: We Just Broke a 100-Year Heat Record in Five States, But They Wouldn’t Call It “Permafrost” If It Were Not Permanent Frost

4—5 p.m.: Sixteen Hurricanes the Mainstream Media Is Trying to Keep From You and Refuses to Name Yet

5—5:30 p.m.: Rainbows: Fine in The Privacy of Their Own Homes But I Don’t Need One Over My Workplace

5:30—6 p.m.: Paid Programming — These Sunglasses Are Stronger Than the Sun Itself! They Have the Properties of Copper!

6—7 p.m.: Things Used to Be Better When I Was Younger, But the Weather Wasn’t One of Them, The Weather Has Always Been Like This and It’s Fine

7—8 p.m.: Lightning: Why Is God Upset? Our Panel Weighs In.

*Primetime lineup*

8—9 p.m.: It’s Raining! Counterpoint: No, It’s Not!

9—10 p.m.: I Personally Have Never Experienced a Derecho and Don’t Think They’re a Problem

10—11 p.m.: Could the Flood Be Because of Something Your Child’s Public School Teacher Is Doing Wrong?

11 p.m. — midnight: Greg Laughs About the Weather

Midnight — 2 a.m.: Two Hours of People Saying “Merry Christmas” in July

