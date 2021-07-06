But instead of giving Trump credit for this accomplishment, Biden has tried to play down Trump’s role, falsely declaring that “my predecessor — as my mother would say, ‘God love him’ — failed to order enough vaccines.” Indeed, Biden has tried to take credit not only for vaccine distribution but also vaccine development, noting in a recent speech that “the science was done under Democratic and Republican administrations.” This is childish. Operation Warp Speed gave us the vaccines. Trump led it. It was his achievement. Full stop. Acknowledging this fact does not require Biden to gloss over what he considers Trump’s other manifold failures in office or his terrible behavior after the election. Biden is the one who promised to usher in a new era of bipartisanship, so why can’t he admit his Republican predecessor’s role in delivering the vaccines that are saving us?