We also now know, because of reporting by the New York Times, that Tier 1 Group, a U.S. security contractor (staffed by former U.S. military officials) and owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management (currently staffed by some prominent Trump administration allies and officials) provided military training, approved by the U.S. government, to four Tiger Squad members just a year before the murder. Louis Bremer, a senior Cerberus executive who sat on the board of Tier 1, told the Senate last year during his failed confirmation hearing for a Pentagon job that he was “not aware” that his company had trained hit squad members, though their names were public by then. But he later confirmed their training in written testimony that the Trump administration kept hidden from Congress, in an apparent attempt to cover up for more than just MBS. Coincidentally, Cerberus CEO Stephen Feinberg, whom Trump also tried to place into a top intelligence job last year, gave over $3.2 million to pro-Trump PACs and recently hired former Trump official and Saudi apologist Brian Hook as a vice chairman at Cerberus.