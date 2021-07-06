This definition has problems, too. One can believe in American ideals but not be a citizen of America. Is the Hong Konger who longs for his city’s freedom an American? There’s also the problem of defining the rights to which we are dedicated. Does the right to life extend to the unborn? Does the right to liberty mean transgender teenage girls should be allowed to compete in girls’ high school sports? Christians have debated what Jesus’ words mean for millennia. America’s founding ideals are no less elusive when it comes to their application.