The earliest account arose in the Puritan colonies of New England. It held that America was a covenant between God and His people, and that, as a result, the people needed to be unified in belief in a common set of principles and rules. These communities allowed full citizenship only to the believers in their religious doctrines; dissenters who persisted could be punished or, as in the case of the founder of Rhode Island, Roger Williams, expelled.
As America’s population grew and religious diversity expanded, this view was watered down into what Goldman calls the New English Covenant. It emphasized the British Protestant heritage of the founding stock, an inheritance that defined America. It often retained a cultural tie to the New England experience, citing Plymouth Rock rather than the settlement of Jamestown as America’s defining colonial moment. And it nonetheless contained, as Goldman says, “a conception of the whole United States as a covenantal nation comparable to the biblical Hebrews.”
In all of its forms, however, this view emphasized an ethno-religious approach to defining Americanism. Only a clear majority of British Protestants among the population could ensure the American republic’s survival, the thinking went. People from lands culturally closer to Britain, as in generally Protestant Northern Europe, were deemed likelier to make better Americans than Catholics, non-Whites and others.
This view gradually gave way by the early 20th century to the Melting Pot theory that people could come from all other cultures and through exposure to the American experience would be absorbed into the dominant culture. That outlook allayed nativist fears that the newcomers would remain apart from mainstream American life, but it failed to anticipate that the newcomers often held onto their original identity even as they embraced their new Americanism.
And what defined the Americanism to which the newly arrived now pledged allegiance? It couldn’t be Anglo Protestantism, since the newcomers were neither Anglo nor, in most cases, Protestant.
That bring us to the third definition of America’s essence Goldman describes: America as creed. This view, arising in the mid-20th century, proclaims that America is an ideal defined by the belief in the individual rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence and guaranteed by the Constitution. Americanism was thus a sort of secular Christianity, open to people from all backgrounds and sealed by a profession of faith.
This definition has problems, too. One can believe in American ideals but not be a citizen of America. Is the Hong Konger who longs for his city’s freedom an American? There’s also the problem of defining the rights to which we are dedicated. Does the right to life extend to the unborn? Does the right to liberty mean transgender teenage girls should be allowed to compete in girls’ high school sports? Christians have debated what Jesus’ words mean for millennia. America’s founding ideals are no less elusive when it comes to their application.
Goldman’s masterly tour leaves us with some sobering conclusions. It seems that defining Americanism is our national identity. Throughout our history, political advocates have chosen what they want America to be and then looked backward in our history to find examples that justify that decision. The current conflict over the New York Times’s 1619 Project, positing the nation’s founding with the advent of slavery, is merely the latest example of partisans using dueling historical accounts as weapons to win today’s battles.
Wise partisans, then, need to construct a national story that is both true and allows the overwhelming majority of Americans today to see themselves in that story. Modern attempts to revive the New English Covenant, either in the ethno-religious form found on the far right or in the secularized, woke version of the Puritan covenant found on the far left, in which all Americans must sing from the same ideological hymnal, fail that test.
Only a national identity that allows us to be one in some things but embrace privately many different ways of life will suffice. That identity, Goldman writes, will of necessity be an “unwieldy combination of external sovereignty and internal diversity.”
America’s culture war will end only when that new, authentically American identity is created. The identity will be our new birth of freedom, renewing our heritage at home and as a light to all nations.
