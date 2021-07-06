We can see how Madison’s designs work even today. Senators such as Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) represent constituents with interests that are different from those of the bulk of their partisan colleagues. When they try to find common ground between the parties, they are acting as Madison intended. What progressives decry as the overrepresentation of small states in the Senate is a feature, not a bug, of Madison’s machine, as is the counter-democratic role of the Supreme Court. None of these features works perfectly in every instance, but each works against the ability of one faction to rule the country, irrespective of the wishes of large minorities. They also push toward reason rather than emotion as the basis for our laws.