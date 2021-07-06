UNC’s loss also means Howard University has picked up two franchise players. Hannah-Jones announced that she would be taking her talents to the HBCU in D.C., where she will serve as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting and will found the Center for Journalism and Democracy to “focus on training and supporting aspiring journalists in acquiring the investigative skills and historical and analytical expertise needed to cover the crisis our democracy is facing.” And, yes, her new job comes with tenure, along with the chance to teach alongside another luminary of Black journalism: the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who also announced he will be joining Howard.