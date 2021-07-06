The just-finished term has been a preview. Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a 9-to-0 decision in favor of religious liberty and the mandate that government may not treat religious groups differently from secular ones, cloaks an even more adamant majority that will protect Americans’ fundamental right to practice the faith — to “exercise” it — as they see fit. Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, decided on Nov. 25 of last year, held that New York may not enforce certain limits on the ability of religious congregations to gather and pray. As Barrett noted in her Fulton concurring opinion, intricate questions must still be answered to fully articulate the limits of “free exercise,” but believers in any sort of faith (or none at all) should rest easier knowing that the walls around that liberty will grow higher and stronger over time.