Gorsuch also alludes to Justice Byron White’s second thoughts about Times and to a 1993 article by then-law professor Elena Kagan, in which she noted that Times had perhaps inappropriately extended protection to stories about “celebrity gossip" and ”the private and sexual lives of political figures." The liberal Kagan, now Gorsuch’s court colleague, never went so far as to call for overturning the precedent, but Gorsuch’s point — misgivings about Times are not exclusive to the political and legal right — is well taken.