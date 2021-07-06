Mr. Elrich and other opponents pretend there are more attractive alternatives. They suggest that mass transit, a better choice for the environment, can accommodate future growth and that the state, not the private firms that would finance most of Mr. Hogan’s plan in a public-private partnership, could manage transportation improvements. The reality is that transit vs. highways is not an either/or proposition; the state will need major investments in both to handle the 400,000 new residents and 200,000 new jobs projected in the Maryland suburbs by 2045. And it’s a poor bet to suppose that politicians will embrace a costlier means of building new roads — one that would hit taxpayers’ wallets hard — when a cheaper option is available. Under Mr. Hogan’s toll lanes package, the state would receive some $6 billion in private financing, a sum it would be hard-pressed to raise on its own.