Mr. Hogan is a Republican; virtually every elected official now impeding his signature transportation proposal is a Democrat. Unfortunately for Marylanders, and others who rely on the region’s road network, sclerotic roads are a nonpartisan issue — and an entirely predictable eventuality should Mr. Hogan’s opponents prevail.
Those opponents scored a Pyrrhic victory last month — let’s hope a temporary one — when they managed to remove from the region’s official roster of long-term transportation projects Mr. Hogan’s blueprint to add four express toll lanes, two in each direction, to critical segments of the two highways. Unless reversed, the move would likely kill the project by derailing its chances for federal environmental approval, without which it cannot move forward.
The assault on the project, and transportation common sense, was spearheaded by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who leads Maryland’s biggest locality. Mr. Elrich, who rose to political prominence as an obstacle to development projects large and small, has a toxic relationship with the governor. He has long opposed Mr. Hogan’s Beltway project, and now seeks to downscale it to the point where it would be ineffective at blunting gridlock.
Mr. Elrich and other opponents pretend there are more attractive alternatives. They suggest that mass transit, a better choice for the environment, can accommodate future growth and that the state, not the private firms that would finance most of Mr. Hogan’s plan in a public-private partnership, could manage transportation improvements. The reality is that transit vs. highways is not an either/or proposition; the state will need major investments in both to handle the 400,000 new residents and 200,000 new jobs projected in the Maryland suburbs by 2045. And it’s a poor bet to suppose that politicians will embrace a costlier means of building new roads — one that would hit taxpayers’ wallets hard — when a cheaper option is available. Under Mr. Hogan’s toll lanes package, the state would receive some $6 billion in private financing, a sum it would be hard-pressed to raise on its own.
First and foremost, Maryland’s obstructionism on widening its highways is an attack on regional comity. Across the river in Virginia, the commonwealth has spent a decade adding a network of tolled express lanes that will soon amount to more than 85 miles of new highway. To its credit, it has also added major new transit projects, including the Silver Line to Dulles Airport. Without a parallel effort by Maryland, a critical part of that network will now run smack into a bottleneck where the Beltway crosses the Potomac at the American Legion Bridge.
One million new residents are expected in the national capital region in the coming quarter-century. Virginia is preparing for that future. Maryland is blind to it.
Read more: