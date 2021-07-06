His only significant legislative accomplishment was an enormous tax cut for the wealthy and corporations. He and congressional leaders failed to repeal Obamacare. He did get three appointments to the Supreme Court. But his most important promise to that white conservative base — to make America what it once was, a place where immigrants were invisible, your values reigned, and the culture reinforced and celebrated your status instead of making you feel alienated — was one he utterly, and inevitably, failed to achieve.